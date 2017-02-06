Gov. McMaster asks President Trump for $5 billion for infrastructure

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is asking for money from the federal government to address specific infrastructure needs.

Governor McMaster sent a letter to President Donald Trump to ask for $5 billion.

More than $180 million would go towards the deepening of the Charleston port to 52 feet.

The money would also be spent on the following needs:

$500 million will be targeted at improving safety on 2000 miles of our state’s deadliest roads – adding basic safety features such as shoulders, pavement markings, signage, rumble strips and providing clear zones.

$2 billion will be targeted at paving and reparing the Interstate and Primary road systems. 35% of the interstate system is rated in “poor” condition and needs immediate repar, with a large number requiring to be completely rebuilt from the foundation up. With the primary system carrying more than half of our state’s traffic, only 10% of the system is rated in “good” condition, and more than 50% needs to be completely rebuilt.

$2 billion will be targeted to address congestion and bottlenecks along South Carolina’s freight network used by commercial trucking, commuters and visitors.

$500 million will be targeted at reparing and replacing structurally deficient bridges. These funds would enable SC DOT to significantly accelerate its existing bridge program that is designed to eliminate half of the state’s structurally deficient bridges.

You can read that letter here.