1 killed in hit-and-run in Spartanburg

Published: Updated:
Spartanburg Hit and Run fatal

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – One person was hit by a car and killed during a hit-and-run near Fairground Road in Spartanburg.

The call came in around 7:30pm. The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

7News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

