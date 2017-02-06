How to avoid Valentine’s spending pitfalls

There’s just eight days to get a good Valentine’s gift. But watch out, this is one of those holiday’s where many retailers jack up the price.

Even if you find a deal on something like flowers you may discover the arrangement looks nothing like the picture.

Scott Morgan with A Arrangement Florist in Spartanburg let us in, on a little secret when it comes to some online flower sellers.

“They take a lot of your money and you just don’t get the flowers that you’re seeing online because they take so much of your money away before we get the order,” said Morgan.

He says many of the call centers take 20% off the top before the order goes to local shops to fill.

“So then we have to take out our cost, so that arrangement is not going to be as big as the customer is expecting,” he said.

To avoid that, shop local, or look for coupons through places like Living Social.

As for cards, you can save big at places like the dollar store.

Candy? Try drugstores coupons.

And dinner, look for deals on places like Restaurants.com.

Back at the flower shop, adding more color (and fewer roses) means you spend less green.

You can also save between $10-20 by simply picking up the flowers yourself. But keep in mind, if you do that before the big day, you must keep it at a temperature between 38-45 degrees, to make sure the flowers don’t wilt. Also, make sure to cut the stems at an angle and change the water every 2-3 days to keep them fresh.

That’s just what George plans to do.

He asked us not to ruin his surprise by showing his face. He says he needs to make up big time for not getting flowers last year.

“I saw a look of disappointment in her face last year, so I didn’t want that to happen again,” said George.

Whichever way you cut it, romance and a good deal can be a perfect match.