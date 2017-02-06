Lady Gaga brings dance party to Super Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) – Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance included patriotic songs, jumping off the roof of NRG Stadium and a shout-out to her parents.

She started by singing “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land,” and by reciting part of the Pledge of Allegiance from the top of the stadium.

Then she jumped. A safety harness guided her to a top of a pile of metal for “Poker Face,” and after a couple of flips she launched into “Born This Way,” ”Telephone” and “Just Dance.”Lady Gaga got behind a piano for “Million Reasons” and paused to say, “Hey dad, hi mom.” By the time she got to her final number, “Bad Romance,” she was in hot pants and football pads.

She ended by throwing down the microphone, jumping off a platform and catching a ball.