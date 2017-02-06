Man found dead in home after fire in Greenwood

By Published: Updated:
fire house fire generic

GREENWOOD (WSPA) – A man is dead after a house fire early Monday morning in Greenwood.

The body of 54-year-old Roger Wayne Gary was found inside the home after the fire was put out according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

The fire was reported at 12:38 a.m. Monday at a home at 305 Sandshore Drive in Greenwood.

No other details about the fire have been released, but the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

State investigators, the coroner and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death and fire.

Courtesy Bing Maps
Courtesy Bing Maps

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s