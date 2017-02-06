Man found dead in home after fire in Greenwood

GREENWOOD (WSPA) – A man is dead after a house fire early Monday morning in Greenwood.

The body of 54-year-old Roger Wayne Gary was found inside the home after the fire was put out according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

The fire was reported at 12:38 a.m. Monday at a home at 305 Sandshore Drive in Greenwood.

No other details about the fire have been released, but the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

State investigators, the coroner and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death and fire.