One killed, another hurt in Greenville club shooting

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a double shooting at a club that left one dead and another in the hospital.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the agency received a 9-1-1 call around 2:51 a.m. Monday about a fight and possible shooting at Symposium Ultra Lounge on Augusta Road.

Deputies found a male victim dead with at least one gunshot wound. A woman was also shot. Deputies say her injuries are not considered life-threatening injuries and she was taken to Greenville Health System.

Deputies have responded to multiple calls at the club before and there may be a call for the club to shut down after Monday morning’s deadly shooting, Sheriff Will Lewis told reporters at the scene.

Lewis said the fight was in the parking lot.

Lewis said there were at least 15 people in the parking lot, but no witnesses had come forward as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.

“I’m pretty sure somebody saw something, somewhere,” he said.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.