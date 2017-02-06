Petition started to remove Asheville officer

Residents in Asheville have started a petition to remove an Asheville Police officer after he has been the subject of two internal investigations in four months.

Officer Shalin Oza was investigated in September after video surfaced of him slamming a 16-year-old at her birthday party.

Oza was put back on the job. In January video surfaced of Oza holding an assault rifle while confronting several teens in the neighborhood.

Asheville Police say the officers had responded to a call about teens carrying a gun. The officers discovered it was a BB gun, but Oza continued to hold the assault rifle.

Police say the incident continues to be under investigation.

Click here to see the petition.