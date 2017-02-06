School bus hit in Greenville Co., 1 student hurt

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – One student has been hurt after a school bus crash in northern Greenville County.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash as a hit and run. Deputies say they have detained the driver of the other vehicle.

The bus was struck on the rear driver’s side and there were 6 students on board, according to Greenville County Schools.

The crash happened at on North Highway 25 near Travelers Rest.

The students on the bus were from Northwest Middle School and Travelers Rest High School.

