Spring Branch Boat Ramp at Lake Hartwell temporarily closes

STEPHENS Co., GA. (WSPA) — The Spring Branch Access Area in Stephens County will be closed for about three weeks starting Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Hartwell Lake Project Office announced Monday that major repairs will be made to the boat launching ramp. The area is expected to reopen by March 1, 2017.

Boaters can use Jenkins Ferry Access Area, also in Stephens County, while the Spring Branch Boat Ramp is closed.

For a complete list of available ramps, contact the Corps’ Hartwell Lake Office toll free at 888-893-0678.