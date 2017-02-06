Student diagnosed with viral meningitis at Wade Hampton HS

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A student from Wade Hampton High School has been diagnosed with viral meningitis, according to Greenville County Schools.

The district says a phone message was sent to parents of students at the school. They say the student has been absent from school since January 30 and has not had recent contact with anything inside the school or other students.

Here is the phone message from Principal Eric Williams:

Generals’ Family,

This is Principal Eric Williams at Wade Hampton High School, calling to let you know that a student in our school has been diagnosed with viral meningitis. Because of the recent media attention over a Pickens County student who died from bacterial meningitis, I want to clarify that viral meningitis is much less serious than bacterial meningitis because it is not an airborne disease and only transferred with direct contact. The best prevention for the spread of all viruses is to utilize good handwashing techniques several times throughout the day. Symptoms of viral meningitis include fever, headache, stiff neck, discomfort when looking at lights, confusion, drowsiness, nausea, and decreased eating and drinking. If your child is experiencing a combination of these symptoms they should see a doctor. Our custodial staff is taking added precautions during cold and flu season to wipe down all surfaces and water fountains. If you have any questions or concerns please contact me. Thanks, as always, for your support of Wade Hampton High School. Eric L. Williams, Principal, Wade Hampton High School