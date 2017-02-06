Teen pleads guilty in smash-and-grab at Upstate gun shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A Charlotte teen pled guilty to his role in a break-in and theft from The Gun Shop in Simpsonville

Juran Maghi Witherspoon, 18, admitted to his role in the crime on Monday, U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said in a news release.

Witherspoon was one of three people who prosecutors say drove a stolen van through the front of the gun shop then used a sledge hammer and baseball bat to smash display cases and steal handguns in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2016.

The thieves allegedly managed to make off with 43 handguns. Prosecutors say they were in the store just under a minute, but managed to steal Auto Ordnance, Bersa, Glock, Ruger, Sig Sauer, Smith and Wesson, Springfield Armory and Taurus guns from the federal firearms licensee.

“The Simpsonville and Charlotte police, ATF and the Lincoln County Sheriff, they pulled together to solve this one. Working together for safer communities is what it’s about,” Drake said in the statement.

Witherspoon faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of probation and a $250,000 fine.

Sahier Lavon Richardson of Charlotte has also been charged in connection to the theft.