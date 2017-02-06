Jaws of life used to rescue driver, road blocked in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – The Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash of an overturned gravel truck Monday morning.

Only one lane of West Georgia Road is open right now.

Troopers reported the crash happened at 1410 West Georgia Road in the Woodruff area.

The driver was trapped in the truck for nearly 30 minutes as crews used the jaws of life to rescue him.

The driver was flown to the hospital.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control is on the way to clean up approximately 40 gallons of fuel that spilled.

The truck also hit the water line of a nearby home so crews are working to clean that up as well.