SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Three Denny’s locations in the Upstate will remain closed until the week of February 13 after delays in renovations.

The locations were originally scheduled to be closed for four days in order to perform kitchen renovations and conduct staff training.

Here is a list of the Denny’s locations affected:

2521 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Greenville, SC 29615

2306 Reidville Rd.

Spartanburg, SC 29301

115 Sloan Garden Rd.

Boiling Springs, SC 29316