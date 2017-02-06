Upstate deputy arrested by Homeland Security

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested by Homeland Security, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, January 31 the Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the Department of Homeland Security about investigation that involved Wilbanks and innapropriate communication with a juvenile in another state.

Sergeant Chris Wilbanks was arrested Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into child pornography, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wilbanks was terminated from the sheriff’s office on Friday, according to the department.

Wilbanks had been an employee of the department for 18 years.