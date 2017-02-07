38 arrested, 40 pounds marijuana seized during enforcement sweeps

BERKELEY Co., SC (WCBD) – Authorities say 38 people have been arrested and 40 pounds of marijuana were seized during sweeps in Berkeley County last week.

Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Summerville Police Department, along with several state agencies, conducted enforcement sweeps in the Cane Bay and Clements Ferry areas of Berkeley County.

Teams were established and they went to locate wanted subjects as well as conduct enforcement and regulatory checks, where needed. A total of 38 arrests were made over two days, with a stolen firearm and over 40 pounds of marijuana seized.

Sheriff Duane Lewis stated, “This was a team effort and we are very appreciative of our partners coming out to help work with us around the county. We will continue to work hard to help keep the great citizens of Berkeley County safe.” Arrested as a result of these efforts were: Black, Joseph- Schedule II Narcotics

Bossio, Matthew-Fail to Stop for Blue Light & SMP

Bucher, Michelle Anne-Possession of Methamphetamine

Camarillo, Jose Lazo-Fail to Stop for Blue Light & Reckless Driving

Fleck, Billie Jean-PWID Methamphetamine

Lary, Kendall-Possession of Stolen M/V

Levy, Gerod-Trafficking Marijuana

Varner, Robert-Trafficking Methamphetamine

———

Warrants Sweep / Cane Bay

—

Thursday, February 02, 2016

—

9 Warrants Served

3 Bench Warrants/ GS Bench Warrants

3 Family Court Warrants

3 Active Warrants

TOTAL: 9 Warrant Arrest

—

5 Drug Offenses

1 Simple Possession of Marijuana

1 Simple Possession of Marijuana & Schedule II Narcotic

1 Trafficking Marijuana

1 Trafficking Methamphetamine

1 Possession of Methamphetamine

TOTAL: 5 Drug Arrest

—

3 Traffic Offenses

1 Open Container

1 DUS

1 Fail to Stop for Blue Light & Reckless Driving

TOTAL: 3 Traffic Arrest

—

1 Agency Assist

1 Agency Assist

Total: 1 Agency Assist Arrest

Grand Total: 18 Arrest

—

Warrants Sweep / Clements Ferry Road

Friday, February 03, 2017

—

8 Warrants Served

4 Bench Warrants/GS Bench Warrants

3 Family Court Warrants

1 Active Warrant

TOTAL: 7 Warrant Arrest (1 defendant had two warrants)

—

9 Drug Charges

7 Simple Possession of Marijuana

1 Simple Possession of Marijuana & Fail Stop for Blue Light

1 PWID Methamphetamine

TOTAL: 9 Drug Arrest

—

3 Miscellaneous Charges

1 Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

1 Open Container

1 Disorderly Conduct

TOTAL: 3 Miscellaneous Arrest

—

1 Agency Assist

1 Agency Assist

Total: 1 Agency Assist Arrest Grand Total: 20 Arrest An additional 10 subjects have turned themselves on Monday as a result of the warrant sweep.