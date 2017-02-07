Anderson Co. school bus involved in hit and run

Anderson Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A bus that services Anderson District 1 schools was hit by a truck that fled the scene Tuesday afternoon, says Superintendent David Havird.

The collision happened on SC 153 and Old Pendleton Rd. around 3:42 p.m. according to SC Highway Patrol.

Superintendent Havird says that no students were injured in the collision and another bus was sent to the scene to continue the drop-off route. He also stated that there was no significant damage to the bus and that the buses would be inspected.

SC Highway Patrol is continuing to look into this collision.