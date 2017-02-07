Anderson Co. school bus involved in hit and run

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
school-bus-generic

Anderson Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A bus that services Anderson District 1 schools was hit by a truck that fled the scene Tuesday afternoon, says Superintendent David Havird.

The collision happened on SC 153 and Old Pendleton Rd. around 3:42 p.m. according to SC Highway Patrol.

Superintendent Havird says that no students were injured in the collision and another bus was sent to the scene to continue the drop-off route. He also stated that there was no significant damage to the bus and that the buses would be inspected.

SC Highway Patrol is continuing to look into this collision.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s