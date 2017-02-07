Anderson Co. Sheriff calls for fix to Detention Center overcrowding

Anderson Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Detention Center has been receiving more inmates than the facility is meant to hold, which means that something must be done to ensure the safety of prisoners and corrections officers.

On Monday February 6th, the Detention Center held 457 inmates but is only meant to safely house 257. This was the most amount of people held at the facility in nearly a decade.

“It is well beyond its useful life and so it’s a constant struggle to try to keep systems running,” said Jail Administrator Capt. Garry Bryant. “We are not like a holiday inn. There is no sign we can turn off to say don’t bring anymore. We have to take every inmate that is locked up and charged in our county. There’s no way I can refuse them.”

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride, who was recently elected to the position, feels that a decision to remedy this situation should be made soon.

The suggestion proposed by Sheriff McBride and his predecessors would be to build a new jail, which could cost an estimated $35-60 million.

“It becomes extremely unsafe for my employees. It becomes unsafe for the inmates. It just creates a situation where no one is really happy here,” Bryant said. “A lot of people in this jail are extremely violent and it is concerning that we have this many people.”

The option of a new facility and the associated costs has not appealed to the Anderson County Council in the past, but options are limited facing this growing problem.

“We have blended populations that we really don’t like to blend to try to use every bit of space that we can. But we are kind of at the end of our rope and the end of our ability to mitigate those issues.”

According to the current Anderson County Detention Center Administrator Major Garry Bryant, 85 percent of the inmates have not been convicted of a crime, but are awaiting trial for a decision. The other 15 percent amount for about 9000 hours of combined labor per month working as plumbers, animal shelter assistants, on litter pickup or other jobs included in their sentencing.

In the past, officials say it has been hard to keep the jail staffed and recruit new employees. Bryant recalled a moment from 2006 when the jail housed around 500 inmates.

He said, “Because of something they saw on a camera, [he] went into an overcrowded cell and two inmates threw a blanket over his neck, pulled him to the ground, ripped his walkey off and beat him unconscious with it.”

The 62-year-old facility is also giving jail staffers problems with sewer, pipes and heating and cooling, according to the jail administrator. “We have a mote that is created in the back and we use pallets to build a bridge to get across that when it rains,” he said.

The Anderson County Council says they have been aware of the jails needs. In the past, they say prioritizing taxpayer money has prevented them from moving forward with a solution. They’ve hired a firm to take a look at all options for fixing the overcrowding problem. They say they want to use taxpayer money wisely.