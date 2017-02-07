Anderson Co. Sheriff calls for new jail, Detention Center overcrowded

Anderson Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Detention Center has been receiving more inmates than the facility is meant to hold, which means that something must be done to ensure the safety of prisoners and corrections officers.

On Monday February 6th, the Detention Center held 457 inmates but is only meant to safely house 257. This was the most amount of people held at the facility in nearly a decade.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride, who was recently elected to the position, feels that a decision to remedy this situation should be made soon.

The suggestion proposed by Sheriff McBride and his predecessors would be to build a new jail, which could cost an estimated $35-60 million.

The option of a new facility and the associated costs has not appealed to the Anderson County Council in the past, but options are limited facing this growing problem.

According to the current Director of the Anderson County Detention Center Major Garry Bryant, 85 percent of the inmates have not been convicted of a crime, but are awaiting trial for a decision. The other 15 percent amount for about 9000 hours of combined labor per month working as plumbers, animal shelter assistants, on litter pickup or other jobs included in their sentencing.

