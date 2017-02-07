Brutally honest ad for used car goes viral

(WSPA) — A Florida car dealership is getting a lot of attention this morning. That’s because of their brutally honest description of a used car.

In a Craigslist ad and Facebook post, Journee Autos gave the ugly truth about what exactly the buyer is getting.

The ad reads: “Nothing special or pretty about this car – 200k miles.Rust on the side. I even zoomed in on the rust so you can see it. This car runs and drives. The air blows cold and it has a CD player. That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less.”

The ad also goes on to say, ” This will get you from A to B. Just don’t try to make it to C.”

The honesty payed off, someone bought the car the very next day.

The original Facebook post has gained over 30,000 likes and shares, and more than 20,000 comments.