Concerns voiced at Laurens Co. forum about funding new high school

Related Coverage Voters to decide on $109 million bond referendum for new high school

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A forum was held to discuss a new $109 million plan to build a new high school in Laurens County School District 55 and fix up other schools.

“You can’t do anything other than go to the people,” said Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters. “When our children graduate, I’d like them to proudly come back to Laurens County. We want to give our children schools that they’re proud to walk in.”

Property owners were upset about the possibility of their taxes going up to pay for the new campus. District leaders haven’t yet decided on a location, but say it will not be far from the current high school. Dr. Peters also said the school will not be at an industrial park, despite rumors in the community. He said the location will be announced before the May 9th vote.

“I want to make sure we have accountability for the tax payer,” said one man.

Dr. Peters said the bond was the only option to fund a new high school, and that the longer they wait, the more the costs of a new school will increase in the future.

“I agree we need a new high school but don’t give us one option,” a woman suggested.

A state representative and county councilman were among those expressing concerns about the plan, along with parents.

“I can see his [superintendent] agenda, where he wants to go with it, where he wants to take our kids, I see the vision,” said parent David Hughes. “But I think his vision needs to be corrected, it needs to be steered in a different direction.”

State Representative Michael Pitts traveled from Columbia to attend the forum because of the requests he said he received from constituents. He said one central middle school would put a burden on parents who transport their children, and the current high school should be revamped.

Laurens County Council Chairman, Joseph E. Wood, Jr., also spoke during the forum. He expressed concerns on how the the entire county would be affected by the tax increase.

One of the main issues addressed was consolidating middle schools like Hickory Tavern onto one campus at the current Laurens High school. That’s the plan if voters approve funding the new high school. Dr. Peters said the pod-styled design of the current high school would allow 6th, 7th, and 8th grades to be separated.

“I think it brings on a set of new problems,” said Hughes.

One person referenced school safety as one of those problems.

“If you can’t control high school now, how are you going to control it at a bigger school,” the man said.

Another concern raised was how transportation would be impacted by the middle schools’ consolidation, but district leaders said drop-off times would not be significantly affected.

Dr. Peters maintains the new school is best for the entire county.

“What we’re asking our tax payers and community members to do is kinda search and think of the future and what we can prepare for our children,” he said. He added that district leaders will take all the forum’s comments into consideration going forward.

Dr. Peters said the district is working on a “Frequently Asked Questions” section for their website. It’ll have responses from tonight and future meetings and is set to launch by next Tuesday.

There are three more forums this month, and each will begin at 6:00 p.m.:

· Hickory Tavern Tuesday, February 7, 2017

· Gray Court-Owings Monday, February 13, 2017

· Sanders Monday, February 20, 2017

· Laurens District High School Tuesday, February 28, 2017