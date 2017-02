Greer, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash on Gibbs Shoals Rd. in Greer just after 4 p.m. has closed down a portion of the roadway, according to the Greer Police Department.

A car hit a portion of the bridge over the Enoree River, causing damage to the safety railings.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews work to clean up the crash and repair the bridge to make it safe for travel.

We will update when more information becomes available.