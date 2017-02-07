Deputies respond to shooting at Greenville Co. apartments

Greenville Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are responding to a report of a shooting at the Boulder Creek apartments on Furman Hall Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department, at least one person in a white car fired shots from the vehicle towards the apartments. One person was hit by one of the rounds and has a non-life-threatening injury.

Deputies are at the scene now trying to gather more details.

We will continue to update as information comes in.