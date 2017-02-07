Doolittle Steps Down At Ninety Six

Ninety Six head football coach Mike Doolittle has stepped down to “pursue another opportunity,” he told 7 Sports Tuesday.

Doolittle completes his second stint guiding the Wildcats and posted a 14-20 record after returning in 2014. His 2014 team made the upper state finals in its 2A classification.

Overall, Doolittle posted a 120-75 record with the Wildcats.

During his first tenure from 1994 through 2006, the Wildcats won 1A state titles in 2000 and 2001 and were the 2A state runner-up in 1999. Those teams won 40 games during that stretch.