Human remains found in Buncombe County

Leicester, N.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they say human remains were found Monday night.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responded to a call for service around 5:46 p.m. Monday at 325 Dix Creek #1.

Deputies located human remains after arriving at the scene.

“There is no perceived threat to community safety at this time,” according to the statement. Investigators haven’t found any signs of foul play.

The manner and cause of death had not been determined as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.