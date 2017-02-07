Help find man taken during Greenville Co. robbery

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
staggs-web

Greenville Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was taken by a pair of robbery suspects Sunday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.

Carlton Emanuel Staggs, 26 was last seen at Serenity Apartments on Edwards Rd. on February 5th around 9:30 p.m.

Greenville County deputies say they were responding to a robbery call at the apartments Sunday night and after an investigation at the scene learned Staggs was approached by two males. Witnesses reported at least one shot was fired, then Staggs got into a black car with the male suspects.

Staggs is described as a black male, 5′ 11″ tall, weighing 155 lbs., and has multiple tattoos including two facial tattoos of a crown and a cross.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

