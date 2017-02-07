One student cut with knife during fight at LDHS

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) — School officials say three Laurens District High School (LDHS) students were in a fight before the school day started Tuesday morning.

One student reportedly cut another student with a knife during the fight, Laurens County School District 55 spokesman Edward Murray said in a statement. The student suffered a small cut on their shoulder.

Staff broke up the fight and the students face disciplinary action.

“The school resource officer was on hand; but, no other law enforcement was called to the school. Otherwise, the school day is going on with a normal schedule for students. This was an isolated incident which is still under investigation. The outcome of the investigation will determine the consequences for the students involved,” Murray said.

The school notified the district office was notified and Assistant Superintendent George Ward went to the school.

School officials said there are no ongoing safety concerns as of 9:14 a.m. Tuesday.

LDHS and LCSD 55 serve the communities of Laurens, Waterloo, Gray Court, Hickory Tavern and their surrounding residents in the western half of Laurens County, SC.