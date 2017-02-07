Police officer hit by SUV in Greenwood

Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood police officer was hit by a suspect driving an SUV Tuesday, according to the Greenwood Index-Journal.

The suspect Malcolm Higgins was stopped on New Market St. by Lt. Eric Wideman and Officer T.J. Chaudoin. Higgins reportedly told the officers that he did not have a driver’s license and the officers asked to search his vehicle, says the Index-Journal.

Higgins began to drive away while Officer Chaudoin was reaching into the SUV, but the driver did not stop, hitting the officer in the leg. A Greenwood County EMS team responded to check on Officer Chaudoin, who was able to walk afterward.

The vehicle involved in the incident was found abandoned in some brush on Hardwood Loop. Higgins was found shortly after at the Phoenix Place apartments, according to Lt. Wideman.