SCHP officer in cruiser hit by truck at construction site

Greenville Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the SC Highway Patrol was in his cruiser when he was hit from behind by a truck Monday night on Pelham Rd.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department, the SC Highway Patrol officer was handling traffic control at a construction site when a Penske box truck hit his car around 10 p.m.

The driver of the box truck was identified as William Stephen Boyd, 27. He has been charged with felony DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, simple possession of marijuana, and unlawful passing.

The SC Highway Patrol officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but they were not life-threatening.

Boyd is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center.