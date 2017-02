Simple Dairy-Free Chocolate Mousse

1 ripe avocado

1 ripe banana

1/4 cup unsweetened cacao powder

1/4 cup coconut milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp maple syrup

pinch of sea salt

Directions:

Scoop the flesh out of the avocado and put it with the food processor with all the other ingredients. Blend, chill and serve!