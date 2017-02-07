Tuesday’s High School Basketball

Zion Williamson scored 36 points and had 21 rebounds in Spartanburg Day’s 78-54 win at Oakbrook Prep while Seneca’s boys and girls continues their respective rolls in Region 1-3A, clinching region titles and winning their 18th and 15th games of the season, respectively.
Here are the night’s scores from the Associated Press:
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 70, Dreher 53
Berea 78, Powdersville 64
Berkeley 52, Colleton County 43
Blythewood 74, White Knoll 34
Brookland-Cayce 51, Swansea 49
Calhoun County 72, Batesburg-Leesville 40
Camden 54, Columbia 41
Cane Bay 54, Beaufort 53
Cathedral Academy 94, Northside Christian 23
Central 60, Buford 28
Clover 35, Rock Hill 22
Conway 61, Carolina Forest 54
Crescent 66, West Oak 57
Crestwood 58, Darlington 52
Dutch Fork 90, Spring Valley 68
Easley 72, Woodmont 67
Fort Mill 53, Northwestern 44
Gaffney 48, Spartanburg 45
Garrett Academy of Technology 60, North Charleston 48
Goose Creek 54, James Island 45
Greenville 64, D.W. Daniel 47
Greenville Technical Charter 49, Brashier Middle College 41
Heathwood Hall 62, Ben Lippen 38
Hillcrest 78, Laurens 40
Hilton Head Prep 55, Bethesda Academy 51
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 64, Blackville-Hilda 48
Irmo 66, River Bluff 49
Lake City 79, Aynor 32
Landrum 100, Greer Middle College 60
Legacy Charter 71, Charlotte Basketball Academy, N.C. 32
Lewisville 81, Lamar 45
Lower Richland 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 47
Myrtle Beach 50, Marlboro County 43
Newberry 84, Mid-Carolina 54
North Myrtle Beach Christian 76, Low Country Prep 65
Riverside 70, Greenwood 57
Seneca 80, Pendleton 48
Silver Bluff 72, Barnwell 41
South Aiken 70, Airport 60
St. Andrew’s 60, John Paul II 57
St. Joseph 64, Chesnee 32
Strom Thurmond 64, Pelion 57
Sumter 75, Socastee 52
Timberland 69, Manning 66
Timmonsville 64, Governors School 26
Wade Hampton (G) 73, Mauldin 52
Wade Hampton (H) 54, May River 44
Wando 51, Ashley Ridge 36
West Florence 65, South Florence 46
Whale Branch 79, Burke 62
Williston-Elko 47, North 40
Wilson Hall 39, Florence Christian 37
Woodland 59, Academic Magnet 50
Wren 75, Belton-Honea Path 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hemingway vs. Creek Bridge, ppd. to Feb 10.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 51, Dreher 46
Batesburg-Leesville 61, Calhoun County 29
Ben Lippen 64, Heathwood Hall 31
Berea 59, Powdersville 47
Berkeley 42, Colleton County 34
Brashier Middle College 42, Greenville Technical Charter 26
Burke 58, Whale Branch 12
Cane Bay 50, Beaufort 36
Cathedral Academy 33, Northside Christian 30
Emerald 67, Southside 28
Florence Christian 27, Wilson Hall 25
Fort Dorchester 45, West Ashley 43
Fort Mill 58, Northwestern 30
Gaffney 61, Spartanburg 53
Goose Creek 76, James Island 35
Gray Collegiate Academy 66, Eau Claire 36
Greenville 59, D.W. Daniel 58
Greer 88, Union County 28
Hammond 53, Augusta Christian, Ga. 30
Hanahan 45, Lake Marion 39
Hannah-Pamplico 49, East Clarendon 45
Hilton Head Island 43, R.B. Stall 39
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 38, Blackville-Hilda 35
Irmo 45, River Bluff 26
James F. Byrnes 56, Boiling Springs 32
Lamar 58, Lewisville 27
Lee Central 39, Andrew Jackson 38
Lower Richland 48, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 32
Manning 50, Timberland 29
Myrtle Beach 60, Marlboro County 28
Nation Ford 52, Dorman 40
Newberry 74, Mid-Carolina 25
North Augusta 50, Midland Valley 27
Palmetto 44, Carolina Academy 20
Ridge Spring-Monetta 47, Denmark-Olar 27
Ridge View 54, York Comprehensive 50
Rock Hill 55, Clover 48
South Aiken 46, Airport 33
Southside Christian 51, Abbeville 32
Spring Valley 60, Dutch Fork 37
St. Joseph 41, Chesnee 31
Strom Thurmond 37, Pelion 21
Swansea 48, Brookland-Cayce 35
T.L. Hanna 59, J.L. Mann 36
Timmonsville 64, Governors School 11
Travelers Rest 50, Pickens 35
W.J. Keenan 53, Fox Creek 11
Wade Hampton (G) 39, Mauldin 33
Wando 55, Ashley Ridge 52
West Oak 63, Crescent 29
Westwood 54, South Pointe 40
Woodmont 68, Easley 23
Woodruff 46, Clinton 42
Wren 53, Belton-Honea Path 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hemingway vs. Creek Bridge, ppd. to Feb 10.
