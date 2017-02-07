Tuesday’s High School Basketball

Zion Williamson scored 36 points and had 21 rebounds in Spartanburg Day’s 78-54 win at Oakbrook Prep while Seneca’s boys and girls continues their respective rolls in Region 1-3A, clinching region titles and winning their 18th and 15th games of the season, respectively.

Here are the night’s scores from the Associated Press:

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 70, Dreher 53

Berea 78, Powdersville 64

Berkeley 52, Colleton County 43

Blythewood 74, White Knoll 34

Brookland-Cayce 51, Swansea 49

Calhoun County 72, Batesburg-Leesville 40

Camden 54, Columbia 41

Cane Bay 54, Beaufort 53

Cathedral Academy 94, Northside Christian 23

Central 60, Buford 28

Clover 35, Rock Hill 22

Conway 61, Carolina Forest 54

Crescent 66, West Oak 57

Crestwood 58, Darlington 52

Dutch Fork 90, Spring Valley 68

Easley 72, Woodmont 67

Fort Mill 53, Northwestern 44

Gaffney 48, Spartanburg 45

Garrett Academy of Technology 60, North Charleston 48

Goose Creek 54, James Island 45

Greenville 64, D.W. Daniel 47

Greenville Technical Charter 49, Brashier Middle College 41

Heathwood Hall 62, Ben Lippen 38

Hillcrest 78, Laurens 40

Hilton Head Prep 55, Bethesda Academy 51

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 64, Blackville-Hilda 48

Irmo 66, River Bluff 49

Lake City 79, Aynor 32

Landrum 100, Greer Middle College 60

Legacy Charter 71, Charlotte Basketball Academy, N.C. 32

Lewisville 81, Lamar 45

Lower Richland 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 47

Myrtle Beach 50, Marlboro County 43

Newberry 84, Mid-Carolina 54

North Myrtle Beach Christian 76, Low Country Prep 65

Riverside 70, Greenwood 57

Seneca 80, Pendleton 48

Silver Bluff 72, Barnwell 41

South Aiken 70, Airport 60

St. Andrew’s 60, John Paul II 57

St. Joseph 64, Chesnee 32

Strom Thurmond 64, Pelion 57

Sumter 75, Socastee 52

Timberland 69, Manning 66

Timmonsville 64, Governors School 26

Wade Hampton (G) 73, Mauldin 52

Wade Hampton (H) 54, May River 44

Wando 51, Ashley Ridge 36

West Florence 65, South Florence 46

Whale Branch 79, Burke 62

Williston-Elko 47, North 40

Wilson Hall 39, Florence Christian 37

Woodland 59, Academic Magnet 50

Wren 75, Belton-Honea Path 39

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 51, Dreher 46

Batesburg-Leesville 61, Calhoun County 29

Ben Lippen 64, Heathwood Hall 31

Berea 59, Powdersville 47

Berkeley 42, Colleton County 34

Brashier Middle College 42, Greenville Technical Charter 26

Burke 58, Whale Branch 12

Cane Bay 50, Beaufort 36

Cathedral Academy 33, Northside Christian 30

Emerald 67, Southside 28

Florence Christian 27, Wilson Hall 25

Fort Dorchester 45, West Ashley 43

Fort Mill 58, Northwestern 30

Gaffney 61, Spartanburg 53

Goose Creek 76, James Island 35

Gray Collegiate Academy 66, Eau Claire 36

Greenville 59, D.W. Daniel 58

Greer 88, Union County 28

Hammond 53, Augusta Christian, Ga. 30

Hanahan 45, Lake Marion 39

Hannah-Pamplico 49, East Clarendon 45

Hilton Head Island 43, R.B. Stall 39

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 38, Blackville-Hilda 35

Irmo 45, River Bluff 26

James F. Byrnes 56, Boiling Springs 32

Lamar 58, Lewisville 27

Lee Central 39, Andrew Jackson 38

Lower Richland 48, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 32

Manning 50, Timberland 29

Myrtle Beach 60, Marlboro County 28

Nation Ford 52, Dorman 40

Newberry 74, Mid-Carolina 25

North Augusta 50, Midland Valley 27

Palmetto 44, Carolina Academy 20

Ridge Spring-Monetta 47, Denmark-Olar 27

Ridge View 54, York Comprehensive 50

Rock Hill 55, Clover 48

South Aiken 46, Airport 33

Southside Christian 51, Abbeville 32

Spring Valley 60, Dutch Fork 37

St. Joseph 41, Chesnee 31

Strom Thurmond 37, Pelion 21

Swansea 48, Brookland-Cayce 35

T.L. Hanna 59, J.L. Mann 36

Timmonsville 64, Governors School 11

Travelers Rest 50, Pickens 35

W.J. Keenan 53, Fox Creek 11

Wade Hampton (G) 39, Mauldin 33

Wando 55, Ashley Ridge 52

West Oak 63, Crescent 29

Westwood 54, South Pointe 40

Woodmont 68, Easley 23

Woodruff 46, Clinton 42

Wren 53, Belton-Honea Path 50

