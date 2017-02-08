1 arrested, 1 on the run after gang-related nightclub shooting, sheriff says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) — A man has been arrested after a shooting at a nightclub that left one dead and another in the hospital.

A call came in around 2:51 a.m. Monday about a fight and possible shooting at Symposium Ultra Lounge on Augusta Road.

Deputies found a male victim dead and a woman who was also shot.

Deputies say she was shot in the leg by a stray round, and her injuries are not considered life-threatening, She was taken to Greenville Health System.

The coroner has identified the victim as 21-year-old Montrell Jonterius Coker. Coker died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Greenville County Sheriff says 28-year-old Randolph Darnell Bennett has been arrested after the deadly shooting.

He says witnesses came forward and Bennet was finally identified after reviewing surveillance footage at the club.

According to deputies, Bennett walked to his car, grabbed a firearm, and shot Coker.

The shooting appears to be gang-related, according to the sheriff.

Coker has been identified as a member of the Bloods gang, and, more specifically, a member of the “Sex Money Murder” sect of the Bloods gang, the sheriff says.

He says they are looking for another shooting suspect who tried to shoot Bennett.

After Coker was shot, a third person stole his gun and ran from the scene, the sheriff says.

Hey says Bennett got in his car and the third person shot at him as he was driving away.

The sheriff says the third person will face charges once they are in custody

Deputies have responded to 97 calls at the club in the past three years, and there may be a call for the club to shut down after Monday morning’s shooting, Sheriff Will Lewis says.

The sheriff says previous calls included fights, assaults, shootings, shots fired, request for backup, and vandalism.

“There have been multiple calls out here every weekend, same thing over and over again,” Lewis said.

He said the sheriff’s office would look into shutting the club or taking some action “…If it’s a continuous problem for the deputies and it detracts away from the community itself then I mean, yeah, we definitely need to take a look at it.”

Lewis says there was a fight inside the club before the shootings in the parking lot.

He says as the men were heading out of the club, guns were passed back and forth.

Bennett’s bond hearing will be at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

His past criminal record includes armed robbery charges (one with deadly weapon), possession of a weapon during a violent crime x2, discharging a firearm into a dwelling x2, assault and battery with intent to kill x3, criminal conspiracy, lynching, and pointing/presenting a firearm accessory after the fact.

Coker also had an extensive criminal history, the sheriff says.

