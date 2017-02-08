Animal carcass, nails dumped in front of LGBTQ-friendly home

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police are trying to find out if a hate crime was committed in front of a home on Maple Street.

A homeowner at 100 Maple St. filed a police report saying someone dumped butchered animal bones and nails outside her home.

The woman who filed the report sent News Channel 11 photos of the bones that were laid near her home, police said they could be from a cow.

The homeowner said she believes this could be a hate crime because of the rainbow flags she has up on the home.

She told police she saw a loud white pickup truck early Monday morning and she reportedly heard a man and a woman say, “put it here.”

“We are currently investigating it and looking into it. We don’t have a whole lot right now. We’re encouraging anyone who has any information related to this incident if they would call the Johnson City Police Department,” Captain Mike Street of the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said.

Animal control removed the butchered bones.

