Border Patrol seizes nearly 2 tons of marijuana camouflaged as limes

Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrol discovered nearly 2 tons of marijuana disguised as limes among a commercial shipment at the Mexican border in Pharr, Texas. (Courtesy: CBP)
PHARR, Texas (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office is commending a team of agents that discovered a stash of marijuana among a commercial shipment of limes.

According to a statement from CBP, the shipment was intercepted January 30 at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility on the Texas/Mexico border. A canine team and the use of an imaging system helped identify the narcotics.

The CBP states the officers recovered more than 30,000 fake limes that concealed small packages of marijuana – approximately 3,950 pounds.

The seized drugs have a street value of approximately $790,000.

Smugglers have used a similar tactic in the past. Last year, agents at the same border crossing found fake carrots stuffed with marijuana.

