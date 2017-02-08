Couple accused of attempted sex trafficking of teens

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan couple has been charged for allegedly trying to solicit minors for sex.

The investigation started when a concerned parent spoke with an Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy about the couple’s alleged suspicious behavior. Anuj Chopra and his wife Leslie Chopra allegedly meet the victims through the couple’s 16-year-old daughter, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Anuj, 41, was charged Wednesday with human trafficking for allegedly trying to get 16- and 17-year-old boys to engage in sex acts for money. According to court documents obtained by 24 Hour News 8, he offered them $100 during a conversation at the couple’s home and said he would videotape the sex acts.

Leslie, 42, was charged with distributing sexually explicit materials to minors and using a computer to commit a crime. Authorities say the charges stem from her allegedly trying to get a 16-year-old boy to engage in sexual acts with her and sending him inappropriate photos through the social media app SnapChat.

Authorities say the alleged crimes happened within the last month in Jamestown Township and Hudsonville area. Investigators don’t believe at this time that any of the known victims were sexually assaulted.

The couple was released on bond. Their next court date has not yet been scheduled.

Wednesday, no one answered the door at their nearly half-million dollar Hudsonville home when 24 Hour News 8 went there seeking comment.

Neighbors say the Chobras are nice people who moved into the area a couple of years ago from Chicago.

