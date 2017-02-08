Greenville Co. Schools collect new shoes for students in need

GREENVILLE, Co. S.C. (WSPA) — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena is hosting the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament the first week in March.

Greenville County Schools is partnering with an organization founded by USC Coach Dawn Staley to collect sneakers for children in need.

Staley, head women’s basketball Coach for the University of South Carolina, co-founded Innersole to provide new sneakers for homeless children and other kids in need in the Palmetto State.

Many Greenville County schools are collecting sneakers for the program.

Donations will be accepted through Feb. 22, 2017. They can be dropped off at any school, the GCS Central office and MT Anderson Support Center on Blassingame Road.

For more information, visit the Greenville County Schools Facebook page or @GCSHealthPE on Twitter.

You can also call 864-355-3181 and ask for Melissa Patterson.