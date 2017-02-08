Greenville man gets 30 years for involuntary manslaughter, robbery

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of robbery.

Guy Robert Mitchell III, 19, entered the guilty pleas on February 1 according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Prosecutors say Mitchell shot and killed Tiffany Ford inside a home on Echols Drive in Greenville County on December 7, 2014. Mitchell pointed the gun at the victim, who repeatedly told him to stop. Prosecutors say Mitchell put what appeared to be a bullet into the gun and shot Ford in her neck.

Mitchell also pleaded guilty to strong armed robbery and two counts of armed robbery. The solicitor says Mitchell robbed a man with a gun while the victim walked home from a QT store on Augusta Road in July, 2014.

Prosecutors say Mitchell also admitted to robbing a woman and another man that same month.