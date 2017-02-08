KFC introduces ‘Chizza,’ personal pizza with fried chicken as crust - KFC is getting into the pizza game with the “Chizza,” a personal pizza with a fried chicken crust.

Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as Attorney General despite controversy - Senate confirms Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite strong Democratic opposition.

Gov. McMaster: Raise Gas Tax Only as Last Resort - Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday the state should raise the gas tax only as a last resort.

Man gets 18 years for sexually abusing 6-year-old in Spartanburg Co. - A man has received an 18-year prison sentence for sexually abusing a child, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.

Inmate bill introduced in state legislature - South Carolina inmates may soon be allowed to attend the funerals of relatives.

Nurse accused of taking Morphine, not giving it to patient, DHEC says - A nurse has been accused of taking Morphine and not giving it to a patient under her care, according to DHEC.

Family of student who pulled knife at school says bullying made teen “snap” - The family of a Laurens County student accused of chasing another student with a knife at school is speaking out. They say the girl is a vic…

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s employee saves elderly neighbor and his home - An Anderson County Sheriff's office employee is being praised for saving her neighbor's life and home.

Tips to avoid trailer theft - Trailer thefts are still an issue across the Upstate, where they are taken from homes, businesses or anywhere they are left sitting.