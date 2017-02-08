KFC introduces ‘Chizza,’ personal pizza with fried chicken as crust

SINGAPORE (WCMH) — KFC is getting into the pizza game with the “Chizza,” a personal pizza with a fried chicken crust.

The Chizza is topped with pizza sauce, chicken ham, pineapple chunks, mozzerella cheese, and “Signature KFC Cheese Sauce.”

Unfortunately, you’d have to fly to Singapore to get your hands on one.

