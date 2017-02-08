Man gets 18 years for sexually abusing 6-year-old in Spartanburg Co.

MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has received an 18-year prison sentence for sexually abusing a child, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.

Barnette says 55-year-old Richard M. Ferguson pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor and will serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.

His name will also be added to the Sex Offender Registry and the Department of Social Services’ Central Abuse Registry once he is released from prison.

A family member of the six-year-old victim reported the allegations in October of 2014, Barnette says.

He says the victim graphically described the sexual assaults in a series of forensic interviews at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The assaults took place in Boiling Springs and the western part of Spartanburg County.

Ferguson’s prior criminal record includes a conviction for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

