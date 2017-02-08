Man throws gas on nephew, sets him on fire, NC sheriff says

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man faces charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said he threw gasoline on his nephew and set him on fire.

William Thomas Hester, of Franklinton was charged with first-degree arson and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury following the Feb. 5 incident at their home on Highland Way.

The victim is being treated at the Jaycee Burn Center at UNC.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hester and the victim both live at the residence where the incident occurred.

The home is a total loss.

Hester is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center under $503,000 secured bond.