NC mom upset after daycare worker breastfed son

Associated Press Published: Updated:
baby generic

CARRBORO, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina mother says surveillance video at the day care where she works caught another worker breastfeeding her 3-month-old son without permission.

Kaycee Oxendine told WTVD-TV in Durham  that security footage inside Carrboro Early School showed a woman adjusting her top and bringing Oxendine’s 3-month-old son to her chest to breastfeed him.

Oxendine said her son’s teacher told her he was constipated, and when another woman working in the nursery asked Oxendine if she could breastfeed the boy to see if it would help, Oxendine twice said no.

Day care director Daron Council said an employee reported what happened and the worker is no longer there. Oxendine said the worker was fired, and she wants the woman charged.

Carrboro police said they are investigating, but no charges have been filed so far.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s