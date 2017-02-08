Nurse accused of taking Morphine, not giving it to patient, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A nurse at Mary Black Hospital has been accused of taking Morphine and not giving it to a patient under her care, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest warrant, 32-year-old Amanda Lynn Skoczlas was charged with Theft of a Controlled Substance after taking Morphine without a practitioner’s order.

Skoczlas was also charged with Violation of Drug Distribution Law after records showed that the Morphine was taken for one of her patients.

Skoczlas admitted the patient never received the Morphine.

