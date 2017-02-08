Pre-school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin pre-school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting his 4-year-old female student in the school’s bathroom, according to an arrest warrant.

The victim first told her mother about the incident on Oct. 14, 2016, claiming she was touched by her teacher, 51-year-old John Arnold, at the Nature School in Austin, a private pre-school for children between the ages of 1 and 6 in the Oak Hill area. According to the arrest warrant, Arnold followed the girl into the bathroom while the rest of the class was napping at the end of September. In a police interview, the girl said while they were in the bathroom he was making animal noises while he touched her inappropriately.

Police first questioned Arnold on Jan. 9, 2017 where he detailed an incident involving a lipstick. He claimed he took a lipstick from the child because she was not allowed to bring it to school, but says he did not do anything wrong with the child. The mother told police she knew about the lipstick incident from early October.

During a meeting between the mother, two other parents, Arnold and the school’s director in October, the teacher admitted to rubbing the child’s back and feet to help her fall asleep during nap time. The victim’s mother was “taken back” by Arnold admitting to touching her daughter, which only added to her concerns.