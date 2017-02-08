Spartanburg P.D. preparing for Citizen’s Police Academy

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is taking people behind the badge to show them what police officers go through.

For 13 years, the department has held its Citizen’s Police and Fire Academy, giving regular people the chance to experience some of the same things officers see on patrol.

This year, officers are hoping more people sign up so they can put to rest any misconceptions people have about police.

Participants get to experience everything from dusting for fingerprints, to even driving a police car.

For some participants, the academy is more than just a 13 week program. There have been more than 20 people from the program that have gone on to join the Spartanburg Police Department as a deputy or investigator.

To sign up, pick up an application from the Spartanburg Police Department, fill it out, and drop it back off at the station. You can also fill out the application online and e-mail it to spdcitizensacademy@cityofspartanburg.org.