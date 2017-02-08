Spartanburg School Dist. 6 program provides organic produce to thousands

farm-program-1

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One school district is taking a new approach to how students get lunches.

Students in Spartanburg County School District 6 are growing organic fruits and vegetables to serve in the cafeteria through the Farm 2 School program.

They’ve already planted cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, onions, carrots, and tomatoes. Students will soon plant zucchini, squash, and watermelon.

Produce fresh from the farm is delivered to several schools.

More than 10,000 students get access to the locally grown fruits and veggies.

