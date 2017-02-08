The great ketchup debate

(WSPA) — A British supermarket has started a debate on social media, and it’s all because of ketchup.

Asda, one of Britain’s biggest stores, recently released a study that found that 53% of Brits prefer to store their ketchup in the fridge. While 47% say they keep it in the pantry.

Since the survey, the British supermarket has started to stock the red sauce in the fridge.

To read more, click on the link below:

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/food/article-4199316/Asda-starts-storing-tomato-ketchup-FRIDGE.html