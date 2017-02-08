VIDEO: Man rescued after getting trapped inside garbage truck

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside of a garbage truck in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., while making rounds, the driver of a Waste Management truck heard a man calling for help, and realized the screams were coming from his truck. Sometime during his morning route, the man who was sleeping in a dumpster, was deposited into the garbage truck along with the contents of the dumpster.

Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue used heavy equipment to pull the man from the garbage truck, which was parked at a shopping center along Hillsborough Avenue west of Dale Mabry Highway. The man was strapped to a stretcher, then hoisted out of the garbage truck, at approximately 6:45 a.m.

It appears as though the man will be okay. He is being evaluated now.

The driver of the truck, as well as his supervisor, who were at the scene during the rescue, could not comment specifically on the incident, but say this has not happened on that particular route before.