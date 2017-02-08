VIDEO: Soldier surprises wife at Limestone basketball game

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student at Limestone College got the slam dunk of surprises at the Timken Center Tuesday night.

Sierra Wright thought she was participating in a promotional free throw shooting competition at the Saint’s basketball game, but she was awarded a lot more than basketball bragging rights.

Wright’s husband PFC Kentrell Goodwin, who had been on a tour in South Korea with 2nd Battalion, 1st Artillery Regiment, came home early and surprised his wife when he walked through the gym doors during the “contest.”

The surprise reunion was organized by Limestone’s Sports Information and Athletics External Relations Departments.

More stories you may like on 7News

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s employee saves elderly neighbor and his home HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Sheriff’s office employee is being praised for saving her elderly neighbor’s life and home. Ka…

Trooper hurt after being hit by impaired driver in Greenville Co. A trooper with the S.C. Highway Patrol was seriously hurt after he was hit by an impaired driver while performing traffic control.

Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co. While energy has been restored to hundreds of people in the Greer area by Wednesday morning, there are hundreds more in the dark.

Community discusses state of the country GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A three-judge federal appeals panel made no ruling Tuesday on President Trump’s immigration ban. While judges were…

Dorn wins Belton City Council seat Belton, S.C. (WSPA) – The open seat on Belton’s City Council is now filled after a vote was held Tuesday. Eleanor Park Dorn was elected to t…