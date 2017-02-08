VIDEO: Soldier surprises wife at Limestone basketball game

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student at Limestone College got the slam dunk of surprises at the Timken Center Tuesday night.

Sierra Wright thought she was participating in a promotional free throw shooting competition at the Saint’s basketball game, but she was awarded a lot more than basketball bragging rights.

Wright’s husband PFC Kentrell Goodwin, who had been on a tour in South Korea with 2nd Battalion, 1st Artillery Regiment, came home early and surprised his wife when he walked through the gym doors during the “contest.”

The surprise reunion was organized by Limestone’s Sports Information and Athletics External Relations Departments.

