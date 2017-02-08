Where to find deals on Valentine’s Day gifts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s less than a week until Valentine’s day and if you’re looking for gift ideas that won’t break the bank we’ve got your back. We are stretching your dollar with some different, inexpensive ideas. I talked to a Retail Me Not shopping and trends expert who says there are lots of discounts you can find right on your smart phone.

The flowers, candy and dinners out: it’s no secret the day of love is better for the relationship than it is for the wallet. But saying I love you shouldn’t have to break the bank.

We talked to Retail Me Not’s shopping and trends expert Sara Skirboll who suggests you check your smart phone for savings.

“Macy’s also has 20% off of their Valentine’s Day items, Kay Jewelers has a deal that gets you $75 off if you spend $299 on jewelry which in the grand scheme of things actually is a pretty good chunk of change to save money,” Skirboll said.

A list of deals like that are compiled on sites like Retail Me Not and Groupon.

They may also help you find other ideas if you’re looking to give a less expensive, more unique gift.

“If you’re not necessarily the flowers type, another good idea are plants and trees. I love the idea of a bonsai tree or a succulent, something different, a little outside the box and not super expensive either,” she suggested.

If you’re single, there’s no reason you can’t take advantage of these deals too. Look for discounts at salons and spas. Now may be a great time to pamper yourself with a long massage or a facial.

Replacing expensive gifts with experiences is always a great idea whether it’s with your valentine or a group of friends! Check out events happening around Connecticut this weekend.

