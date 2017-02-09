Carolina Panthers’ president Danny Morrison resigns

By Published: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have announced that their president, Danny Morrison, has resigned.

Morrison has served as president of the NFL team since 2009, according to the Panthers’ website.

He came from Texas Christian University, and, before that, he served as commissioner of the Southern Conference and athletic director at Wofford College.

“I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and want to thank Mr. Richardson and everyone involved with the organization,” Morrison said. “This is something I have been thinking about for a while and the timing is right with the start of the business year. We have made great progress in a number of areas, but there are other endeavors, particularly on the college level, that interest me as a final chapter in my career.”

Owner and founder of the Panthers, Jerry Richardson, said, “Danny has made significant contributions to the Panthers over the last seven years and provided guidance to our business operations. He came to us from a college background and learned the NFL quickly. Danny has great integrity and embodies our core values. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best.”

Morrison joined the Panthers in September of 2009 and was instrumental in a number of areas, the website says.

They say he played a major part in the stadium renovations and revamping of the Panthers Training camp at Wofford.

There is no immediate replacement for Morrison’s position.

More stories you may like on 7News

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s